WEBXTRA: Tyler Click it or Ticket event features ‘Kailee’s Crash’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation brought a sculpture called “Kailee’s Crash” to downtown Tyler as part of its annual Click It or Ticket campaign.
The sculpture captures a car in mid-air just prior to a crash where 16-year-old Kailee Mills died.
According to a press release, Kailee took her seat belt off off just for a moment to take a “selfie” photo. In that moment, the driver lost control, and Kailee was thrown from the vehicle.
“Her friends, who were buckled up, sustained only minor injuries,” the press release stated.
David and Wendy Mills, Kailee’s parents, are traveling throughout Texas with the sculpture to urge Texans to buckle up.
“We are sharing Kailee’s story in hopes that we can convince drivers and passengers of all ages to always wear their seat belts,” David said. “We don’t want any other family to go through the pain and grief of losing a loved one like we have. Kailee always wore her seat belt, but she unbuckled it for just a few seconds to take a selfie with friends, and in an instant, she was go.”
According to TxDOT, almost 1,000 Texans lost their lives last year because they failed to wear their seat belts.
A Jacksonville Police Department officer told East Texas News Thursday that even though there is a common misconception that law officers enforce seat belt laws to generate revenue from tickets, officers are doing it in an effort to save lives.
The TxDOT press release stated that 982 people who were not buckled up died in crashes on Texas streets and highways in 2018, which was a 6 percent increase from the 2017 total.
We’ll have more on this later today.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.