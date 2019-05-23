WATCH LIVE: NOAA to announce 2019 hurricane season predictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will announce its initial outlook for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season during a news conference on Thursday, May 23.
Speakers will address anticipated activity of the season, initiatives to boost forecasting, and information on how people can prepare.
Hurricane season officially begins on June 1.
On Wednesday, NOAA announced a 70% chance for an above-normal Pacific hurricane season, citing above-average ocean temperatures and weaker-than-average vertical wind shear. Five to eight tropical cyclones are predicted to develop in the Pacific ocean, which includes tropical depressions, named storms, and hurricanes.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.