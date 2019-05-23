Tyler police arrest man accused of crashing into house, walking away from scene

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of crashing into a house in Jacksonville was arrested by Tyler police.
According to Captain Robert Mitchell with the Jacksonville Police Department, a warrant was issued for the arrest of James Russell Hamilton after a crash on April 20.
Mitchell reported Hamilton crashed into a house in the 1000 block of Benson Street, destroying a south-facing exterior wall to the point that the interior of the room was visible. The pickup he was driving was left embedded in the wall.
A female passenger suffered a head injury and was unconscious when officers arrived at the scene, Mitchell said.
Mitchell said an officer at the scene told Hamilton to stay put as police processed the crash scene. Hamilton allegedly gave the officer a false name and then walked away from the crash.
Mitchell reported they believe alcohol was a factor.
A warrant was then issued for Hamilton’s arrest.
According to Smith County jail records, Hamilton was picked up by Tyler police on May 23. He was booked into the Smith County jail and charged with Accident involving Serious Bodily Injury/Death and Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information.
Hamilton was released on a $6,000 bond.
