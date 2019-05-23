Tyler neighborhood without power after tree falls, takes down power lines, hits vehicle

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A neighborhood is without power Wednesday night after a tree fell, taking power lines with it.
A resident said that the tree had been leaning, so it was reported to city officials. Then, the tree fell, and Tyler Fire Department returned to the scene, witnesses said.
The tree struck a car and the tailgate of a pickup, according to the resident. She says that Oncor is at the scene with a wood chipper vehicle, as of 10:45 p.m.
Oncor reports that at least 51 residents have lost power because of the tree falling and taking down the power lines. They estimate power restoration will occur by midnight.
