Tyler man accused of sexual assault of child found, arrested in Oklahoma by U. S. Marshals

Sherman West was arrested in Oklahoma (Source: Donald Martin)
By Stephanie Frazier | May 23, 2019 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 3:48 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is in custody in Oklahoma after being arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Sherman Brandon West, 44, was wanted by Tyler Police Department on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. On May 20, they issued a callout for anyone who knew West’s whereabouts to contact them.

On Thursday, May 23, Tyler Polce Department was notified by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force out of Oklahoma City that West had been located and arrested in Norman, Oklahoma.

Sherman Brandon West, 44, is wanted by Tyler police for sexual assault of a child (Source: Tyler Police Department)
