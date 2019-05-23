Tyler man accused of sexual assault of child found, arrested in Oklahoma by U. S. Marshals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is in custody in Oklahoma after being arrested by U.S. Marshals.
Sherman Brandon West, 44, was wanted by Tyler Police Department on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. On May 20, they issued a callout for anyone who knew West’s whereabouts to contact them.
On Thursday, May 23, Tyler Polce Department was notified by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force out of Oklahoma City that West had been located and arrested in Norman, Oklahoma.
No further information is available at this time. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
