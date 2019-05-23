Texas Court of Criminal Appeals asks for evidence in Kerry Max Cook case

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is asking for evidence in an infamous Tyler murder.
The order was filed Monday in Kerry Max Cook’s legal quest for a declaration of “actual innocence” in the shooting death of Mary Jo Edwards, a Tyler secretary found mutilated on the floor of her apartment in 1977.
Cook was granted legal exoneration in 2016 following a series of capital murder trials, convictions, and reversals. The evidence sought is referenced by Cook in a writ filed in 2016 in which he asks to be declared “actual innocence” and claims, among many things, that he was denied due process. That declaration would acknowledge Cook’s legal odyssey should never have happened and makes him eligible for compensation for his time wrongly spent behind bars.
“While reviewing the record, we noted that various documents titled as designations of evidence contained internal hyperlinks to other documents. However, most of the linked documents were not included in the record received by this court,” the order says.
The staff of Smith County’s 114th District Court and Judge Christi Kennedy have 30 days to determine which of the items listed were actually filed with the district clerk and should be among evidence; whether the items were forwarded to the criminal appeals court, and if not, where they are now; and if not on file, if they can be supplemented with the missing items.
Items noted as missing, as listed in the order:
7 affidavits, including two from Cook himself, Cheryl Wattley, David Hanners, John Ament, and James McCloskey.
Crime scene photos compared to excerpts from The Sexual Criminal Files (it is unclear exactly what these files are)
DPS Garland
DPS Tyler
Tyler PD
Two letters written between Cheryl Wattley and Smith County dated Feb 16, 1999 and Feb 12, 1999
Recordings named “Bea Taylor interview” and “James Mayfield Interview 4/5/2016”
Reports:
Ranger Dowell 6/28/1977
State’s Chain of Custody, 4/27/2012
Tyler PD – Rudolph ID of Mayfield
Statements:
Collard Response to IAI 5/22/1989
Rodney Dykes 8/3/1977
Transcripts:
Bea Taylor Interview
Randy Dykes to Grand Jury 10/3/1977
Rodney Dykes to Grand Jury 10/3/1977
On Wednesday, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said he had not seen the order.
We reached out to Kerry Max Cook for comment, but received no response.
