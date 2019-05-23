Suspect of pursuit, manhunt arrested in Kilgore

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The suspect of a Friday afternoon pursuit and manhunt in the Troup area has now been arrested, according to the Troup Police Department.
Lyle Lee was taken into custody Thursday morning in Kilgore. He was wanted by Troup police for multiple charges related to Friday’s pursuit.
His outstanding warrants include: unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon by felon, possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest, possession of CS, possession of marijuana.
Multiple agencies are involved in a search for Lyle.
Law enforcement officers with Troup Police Department, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Bullard Police Department, the Texas Game Wardens, and a Smith County constable’s office were seen conducting a search Friday on County Road 2144, just west of the city.
Troup police say Lee stole a truck and a four-wheeler then fled from officers. Officials say he later stole another vehicle and weapons.
His total bond is set at $670,000.
