Person found with possible gunshot wound at Smith County house fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters found a person suffering a possible gunshot wound after responding to a house fire on County Road 26.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Christian confirmed a “possible” gunshot wound was discovered at the scene, located in the 20300 block of County Road 26. Christian would not comment on the condition of the victim.
The initial call came before 6:30 a.m. As of 7:40 a.m., the fire was out but deputies were at the property and taping off the scene.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.