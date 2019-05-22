Owner of vandalized car arrested in TTU Final Four riots

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police issued arrest warrants for five people involved in the celebration that turned dangerous the night Texas Tech beat Michigan State in the Final Four last month.
According to a release from Chief Greg Stevens, the five are charged with the crime of riot under the Texas penal code.
Warrants were issued in connection with the civil disturbance incident which occurred in the 2400 block of Broadway street after the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team win over Michigan State during the NCAA Final Four tournament on April 6, 2019.
The five people charged are Javier Jurado, Alexander Sotomayor, Timothy Ramirez, Cole Saylors and Fidel Leon.
Leon was arrested Wednesday morning by the Lubbock Police Department Crime Suppression investigators. He was taken into custody at approximately 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 4000 block of 38th Street.
Leon is the man KCBD interviewed last month after his car was vandalized during the riot.
A friend of Leon’s created a Go Fund Me in his honor that raised more than $2,000 to help Leon replace his car, but he said he was going to try to get it taken care of through insurance.
When asked if he had any part in the vandalism, Leon said..
“I’ve been reading everything, and to me it’s kind of funny now. That’s how I want to blow it off now, it was funny, oh well, get it over with. But, literally I was inside when everything was happening. My roommate, he was bartending at the time, he was the one who texted me, and told me your car is getting wrecked outside. By the time you go outside and see that, it’s nothing you can do. You just have to let it happen and wait for the cops to do a report.”
Juardo and Ramirez were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday but have since bonded out of jail. Sotomayor and Saylors have not been arrested as of this report.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.