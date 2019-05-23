East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Well, East Texas, the chances for rain are just about out of the forecast for the next 5 days. As we look ahead into the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, skies should be mostly cloudy during the morning hours, partly cloudy during the day and partly to mostly cloudy during the overnight hours. Low temperatures should remain in the lower 70s and highs near 90. High pressure is building over East Texas from the East and will keep us fairly warm. Southerly winds should remain moderate through Saturday and then settle a bit on Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Rain chances return on Tuesday, but only a 20% chance. On Wednesday of next week, a 40% chance for a few isolated thundershowers will enter the forecast. Enjoy the next several days.