Officials get sneak peek at Longview Arboretum and Nature Center on Thursday, May 23. (Arthur Clayborn/KLTV Photojournalist)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 23, 2019 at 5:03 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 5:03 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council members, city staff, Gregg County commissioners and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt got a sneak peek at progress being made at the city’s latest green space – the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.

Donations and grants provided $2.2 million for construction and the city’s 2018 bond authorized $1.5 million to be used within the 26-acre site. Plans for those specific uses are waiting for approval from the Longview City Council.

