Officials get sneak peek at Longview Arboretum and Nature Center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council members, city staff, Gregg County commissioners and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt got a sneak peek at progress being made at the city’s latest green space – the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Donations and grants provided $2.2 million for construction and the city’s 2018 bond authorized $1.5 million to be used within the 26-acre site. Plans for those specific uses are waiting for approval from the Longview City Council.
