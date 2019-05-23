Longview mayor signs disaster declaration following May 8 storms

Chopper 7 shows aerial view of storm damage in Longview. (Jamey Boyum/KLTV Multimedia Journalist)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 23, 2019 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 4:16 PM

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - City of Longview officials are hoping to receive state assistance following May 8 storms that caused widespread damage in the city.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack signed a disaster declaration this past week. City Public Information Officer Shawn Hara says the move is a preliminary step the city must take in order to apply for state funding.

Immediately after the storms, Longview Fire Department crews assessed damages to the city and put together a request for the declaration. That document was sent to the state.

Wednesday, members of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration were in Longview to review the assessment.

Now, Hara says city administrators are waiting to see if they meet the threshold to receive assistance for the community.

The National Weather Service confirmed the damaged from the May 8 storms was the result of straight line winds.

The storm packed 90 mph winds, caused power outages, downed trees and power lines. Blocked roadways and damages to building were reported throughout East Texas, especially in the city of Longview.

The NWS confirmed that the path of the storm was nearly 17 miles long, although not continuous, and the width of the damage was 2500 yards.

