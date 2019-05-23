Henderson County fire crews battle 2 structure fires, rescue kayaker at same scene

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters from Payne Springs Fire and Rescue and numerous Henderson County volunteer firefighters had a busy night Wednesday.
While fire crews were battling two structure fires in the Carolyn Estates subdivision, they heard cries for help from the lake and found a person clinging to a capsized kayak, according to the PSFR Facebook page.
According to the Facebook post, Payne Springs Fire and Rescue was notified of a structure fire in the Carolyn Estates subdivision. While they were on the way to the scene, dispatch told them that that the fire had spread to another structure.
As a result, the PSFR chief requested assistance from other area volunteer fire departments.
The first fire crew (Engine 2) to arrive on the scene found a large, two-story lake home that was fully engulfed in flames. Nearby trees were on fire as well, and embers were flying across the entire area, the Facebook post stated.
The PSFR crew started hosing down the fire that was visible in the closest eave of the home. As more area fire crews arrived at the scene, they got the fire at the main structure under control.
A draft site was set up, and the Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department’s tanker provided water from the lake.
While one of the volunteer firefighters was working behind the structure, he or she heard cries for help. The PSFR chief was also behind the structure, and he spotted a person struggling to hold onto a capsized kayak.
According to the Facebook post, fire crews quickly transitioned from fire fighting to a water rescue by shedding their bunker gear. After PSFR Captain Brandon Cotton found a personal flotation device, he jumped into the lake and was able to pull the person to safety.
“That person was evaluated for injuries and refused any medical treatment,” the Facebook post stated. “Needless to say, this was surprising and all personal did a great job transitioning to a rescue mode of operation.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Facebook post stated.
Payne Springs Fire and Rescue was assisted by the Gun Barrel City and Malakoff volunteer fire departments, the Eustace and Log cabin Fire Departments, UT Health EMS, and the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.