Gas prices drop across Texas ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The current average price per gallon of fuel in Texas is $2.56, 2 cents less than it was this time last week and 20 cents lower than it was this time last year. Similar numbers can be seen in the Tyler area where a gallon of gas costs about $2.45, compared to the price of $2.47 cents from last week. The current price is down 24 cents compared to what was paid last year. In the Longview area, a gallon of gas currently cost just a cent less than it did last week at $2.53, but it’s down 18 cents since this time last year.