Former Gregg County assistant district attorney arrested for DWI

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A former Gregg County assistant district attorney has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Lance Roy Larison, 51, of White Oak, was arrested Tuesday by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and charged with driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Online Gregg County judicial records show Larison was previously was arrested in Gregg County in 2006 and 2007 for charges of driving while intoxicated. Larison served seven years probation and was required to spend 10 days in jail following the 2007 conviction.
Smith County records show he pleaded guilty in 1995 to DWI in Smith County, where he served 20 days in jail.
In 2006, he checked into a treatment facility.
Larison remains in the Smith County Jail on $500,000 bond.
