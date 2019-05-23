Ford is testing a delivery robot that walks like a human

(CNN) – Ford is known for its automobiles, but the motor company is taking a different path with its newest product.
On Wednesday, Ford announced it’s testing a package-carrying robot called “Digit.”
The human-like robot can climb steps, walk on uneven terrain and even stay balanced when bumped.
Ford eventually wants the robot to carry deliveries from its self-driving cars to customers’ doorsteps.
The automaker has not said if it plans to run a delivery service, or if it plans to make deliveries for its business partners.
Ford’s announcement comes two days after it said it would lay off 10 percent of its salaried staff as part of a cost-cutting effort.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.