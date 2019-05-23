2 people killed in wreck between semi-truck, passenger car in Wood County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - DPS troopers and other agencies are currently on the scene of a two person fatal crash on Hwy-69 N at FM-779 between the cities of Mineola and Alba in Wood County, Sgt. Jean Dark says.
The crash involves a passenger car and a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer. More information will be released as it becomes available and is confirmed, Dark says.
Constable Kelly Smith responded to the scene, as well, and confirmed that there were five people in the passenger vehicle. The driver of that vehicle died in the wreck. One passenger was also killed.
One passenger was taken by medical helicopter to a Tyler hospital, and two others were taken to Tyler hospitals by ambulance. Their condition has not been released.
Smith says the wreck was responded to by Mineola Fire Department, Alba Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, as well as DPS. It has now been cleared, as of 10 p.m.
