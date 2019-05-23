City of Van rescinds boil water notice

From the City of Van
On 05/22/2019, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Van public water system, 2340004, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to rust on the qualm: of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 05/23/2019.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Kevin Johnson at 903-963-7216.