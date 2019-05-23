4 children, 16-year-old adopted into forever families

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For five children in East Texas, the search for a “forever family” is officially over.
At the 2019 Gregg County Summer Adoption Day Monday, May 20, five children were adopted into three families.
With each adoption made official by Judge Tim Womack in the 307th District Court, the crowd in attendance erupted in celebration.
For one child, this day was 16 years in the making.
“I had never been to an adoption, so I was a little bit nervous,” said Stormy Fishburn, 16.
She called the day one of the biggest reliefs of her life.
Stormy is finishing up her junior year of high school. Even as a teenager, she said she always knew in her heart she would get adopted.
“I knew that it was coming, so I was just waiting for it to come,” Stormy said.
The road to adoption is never and easy one. For Stormy, it meant witnessing her siblings finding a home first.
“I was the last of 5 to get adopted,” said Stormy. “So it’s a wrap!”
Her biological grandparents, stepped into the role of mom and dad early in her life.
“We got her at 11 weeks old and then her birth father took her back,” said adoptive mother Debbie Fishburn. “She went to CPS and we’ve had her back for a year now.”
Debbie and her husband Bill said being able to call Stormy their daughter was something they’ve prayed about for years.
“She’s back where she belongs,” said Bill.
Stormy wore a shirt to her adoption day that read, “out of my way, it’s adoption day!”
Stormy said, “when I saw it, I knew I had to have it.” Her parents shirts read a simple, “gotcha.”
“It’s really exciting to finally be over and done with,” Stormy said. “I’m glad to say that I’m finally adopted.”
Stormy revealed that through moments of hopelessness her faith is what got her through.
“Prayer… lots of prayer,” Stormy said.
The sense of relief on this big day was felt all around.
“I’m overjoyed,” said Debbie. “I’m just overjoyed to know that we’re done with case workers, social workers, just all that.”
“She’s our little girl again,” said Bill. “Permanent and nobody can take her away from us. She’s ours.”
Stormy says after high school she wants to go to Tyler Junior College to become a dental hygienist.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.