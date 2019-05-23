Brookshire Grocery Company’s Heroes Flight departs Tyler for Washington D.C.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Brookshire Grocery Company’s 18th World War II Heroes Flight is on its way to Washington D.C. They departed Tyler Pounds Regional Airport on Thursday morning.
The grocery company says 24 veterans are flying to the nation’s capital where they will visit the WWII memorial and tour the U.S. Capitol with Congressman Louie Gohmert, R-Texas.
The veterans will also visit the Arlington National Cemetery, the Air and Space Museum and memorials honoring the U.S. Marines, Navy, Air Force, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr., and Vietnam and Korean War veterans.
The group includes veterans of World War II and the Korean War. Brookshire Grocery Company provides the all-expenses paid trip as a way to honor veterans for their service and sacrifice.
As of this trip, BGC will have taken 485 veterans from Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas to Washington, D.C, since establishing the Heroes Flight program in 2010.
The group is scheduled to return on Saturday, May 25, at approximately 6:15 p.m. The community is invited to attend the welcome home event.
KLTV’s Blake Holland is traveling with the veterans. He’ll be providing updates throughout the trip on East Texas Now, KLTV and KTRE.
