Better East Texas: Texas lege tackles budget, but other issues left unsolved

Certainly, there is a load of healthy debate during the process that might not yield a compromise, and legislation is defeated or dies in committee. But it seems there is a large percent of proposed legislation that is destined to fail because of political divides that is then used as campaign fodder in the next election. Legislators can hold up their proposals, show them off to their constituents like pictures of their children, and point across the aisle to the other party, and say they rejected their pet bills.