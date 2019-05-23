AC wins, TJC looses in opening NJCAA tournament games

St.George, Utah (KTRE) - The two NJCAA Antional Tournament Opening Round games involving Angelina COllege and Tyler Junior College saw 12 runs cross the plate. The difference was one East Texas team was happy while the other is now facing elimination.
The Lady Roadrunners were looking to get an ealry win in their quest to bring home their first National Championship since 2014. the 12th seeded Angelina faced 5th seeded Salt Lake in round one. The Lady Runners got the scoring going with frreshman Kaylee Ancelot getting an RBI double in the first. Ancelot would come up big again for the team in the econd inning with a 3-run double in the second which made it 5-2.
Rachel Agnelo found the fences in the 5th with a 2-run homerun.
In the end Angelina would hold on to win 7-5.
The Lady Apaches fell behind early to Indian Hills and would battle back but could never make up the difference and lost 7-5.
So the seventh matchup of the season between TJC and AC will be put on hold. Angelina will advance in the winner’s bracket. They will get Indian Hills on Thursday at 3:30 pm. TJC will be in a must win situation against Salt Lake at 6 pm. If they can win the first elimination game they would have to survive one more at 8: 30 pm.
If Angelina can win their first matchup of the day they will not play again until Friday in the quarterfinals. If they loose their first game tomorrow they would then play in an elimination game at 8:30 pm on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.