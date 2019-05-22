Woman’s Building recognized with historic preservation commendation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United Way of Smith County is usually recognized by their good deeds, but Wednesday the recognition applied to their residence.
The Gertrude Windsor Garden Club chose the Woman’s Building located at 911 South Broadway, United Way’s business residence, as the recipient for the prestigious Club Commendation for Historic Preservation.
United Way of Smith County President and CEO, Nan Moore said, “This was such a wonderful surprise. The Woman’s Building means so much to this community and we are honored to own and care for this special property. It is nice to know our efforts are being noticed and we are deeply grateful for the commendation from this prestigious group.”
It is high praise to be selected by such an exclusive group. The Gertrude Windsor Garden Club in Tyler, is the only club in East Texas and one of only five in Texas belonging to the Garden Club of America.
