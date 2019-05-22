Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will keep cloudy skies as we head into the afternoon, but we will start to see those clouds break-up later in the day. Despite the lack of sunshine, we will still warm into the low 90s. Winds today will be a bit breezy at times, up to about 20 mph from the south. Overnight we will sink to the low 70s. Cloud cover will gradually decrease between Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. For the holiday weekend, we will see lots of sunshine and temperatures will stay steady right around 90 degrees. Rain chances come back around on Tuesday.