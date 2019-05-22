Tyler ISD students graduate from ‘Project SEARCH’ intern program at CHRISTUS

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of Tyler ISD students graduated from an intern program Wednesday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.
The students were part of the Project SEARCH intern program. Nine students graduated during a ceremony held at the hospital.
Project SEARCH helps provide job training for Tyler ISD students with disabilities. The graduates have spent the past year learning skills, including food service, sterilization, and custodial services.
“They take those skills, they transfer them into the community. Some of the students will get hired by the hospital — lot of work here — as well as in the community. Half of them, 50 percent are already working. So the other 50 percent will be looking for work with the assistance of our agency,” said Regional Director Dennis Kutach.
The Project SEARCH partnership includes Texas Workforce Solutions, Winning Edge Employment Services and the Andrews Center Behavioral Healthcare System.
There are 28 Project SEARCH programs across Texas, and Kutach says 40 programs will start in September.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.