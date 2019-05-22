Tyler city council approves zone change to allow new shopping center project to move forward

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Council has approved a zone change request which will allow a proposed shopping center project to move forward.
Developers submitted an application to allow more business near the Village at Cumberland Park, across from Broadway Avenue in Tyler, in early May. The city council approved a zone change Wednesday for a “mixed-use district”, which will allow for more businesses similar to the ones already at Village at Cumberland Park, as well as commercial, cultural, or institutional developments, and/or residential living areas, like apartments or condos.
The development would sit on 86.604 acres and would be located on the west side of South Broadway Avenue and bounded by Cumberland Drive on the north and Market Square Boulevard on the south.
Developers have not said when construction would get underway, or when the project might be completed.
