Third suspect in Tyler robbery sentenced to 5 years

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Elkhart man involved in the robbery of a Tyler man has pleaded guilty to the crime.
Christian James Nichols, 18, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree robbery in Judge Russell’s court. He accepted a five-year prison sentence.
Nichols, along with two other men, were arrested for the robbery of a Tyler man in October 2018. The man approached an Tyler police officer stating that he had been beaten to ground and robbed of his belongings by three men.
After the victim provided descriptions of the suspects, Tyler police were able to find one of the suspects on foot near Winchester Street and South Donnybrook. The other two suspects had ducked into a Subway located at Shelly Drive and South Broadway where they were later arrested.
The other two men involved in the robbery, Scottie Smart, 18, and Draven Starr, 21, both of Palestine, pleaded guilty to the crime in February. Smart accepted a five-year prison sentence and Starr accepted a three-year sentence.
