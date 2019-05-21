Texas State Parks offering day passes for Memorial Day weekend

PALO DURO CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas State Parks are offering Save the Day passes for Memorial Day Weekend.
Save the Day passes are available for those who want to pre-purchase a day pass and guarantee entry to parks on holiday weekends.
The passes are valid until 10:00 p.m. unless the park closes earlier.
The passes are available for Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Lake Casa Blanca International State Park, McKinney Falls State Park and Ray Roberts Lake State Park Isle Du Bois.
You can purchase a Save the Day pass here.
