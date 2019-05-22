Texans Coach O’Brien impressed with progress of Keke Coutee

“Keke’s had a good spring,” head coach Bill O’Brien said. “He’s worked hard, he’s a very hard working guy. He’s really improved. I really see — a lot guys, from their first year to their second year, they take a big jump during this time of the year. They’re used to the schedule, they’re used to how we do things, and now they can go out on the field and really show us what they’ve got and go out there and perform. He’s a hardworking guy and, I believe, a very valuable member of our football team.”