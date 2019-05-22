Sixth-Seeded SFA Squares off with Third-Seeded Southeastern La. in Southland Tournament Opener

THE MANE EVENT• Sporting some flowing locks and a formidable pitching arsenal, junior right-hander Alex Palmer is well on his way to becoming one of the best hurlers to ever put on an SFA uniform. • Monday afternoon the Arlington, Texas, product became the third SFA player in the last four seasons to earn the title of Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year when he claimed the honor as the league unveiled its 2019 All-Southland Conference Teams and major award winners. • In addition to his selection as the league's Newcomer of the Year, Palmer also received a spot on the All-Southland Conference First Team. He's the first SFA pitcher in program history to be named a First Team choice by the league.• Those accolades were extremely well deserved after the numbers he has put up in his first season at an NCAA Division I institution. He has racked up 99 strikeouts through a staff-high 98 innings of work and owns SFA's program records for most strikeouts in a single season. • In the Southland those 99 punchouts are the second-most and with one more he will become the first Lumberjack pitcher in program history to amass triple digits in a single season. On the national scene, Palmer ranks 33rd in strikeouts, 71st with a season ERA of 2.48, 34th in hits allowed per nine innings (6.15), and 39th in WHIP (1.00). • In the 'Jacks' series opener against Southland Conference adversary New Orleans last Thursday night, Palmer put forth the first nine-inning complete game effort by a Lumberjack pitcher in three years. Through his nine innings of work, the Arlington, Texas, product racked up eight strikeouts while surrendering just a single run on six hits and a pair of walks. SFA backed its ace with two runs and they held up in the 'Jacks' 2-1 victory that pushed them into the Southland Conference Tournament field. • That victory marked Palmer's third-straight complete game outing pushing the right-hander's total to a Southland Conference-leading four. Those four complete games put Palmer into a tie for fourth nationally among all NCAA Division I hurlers.• When pitching against Southland adversaries, Palmer's numbers were better than his overall ones. Owning a 6-4 showing against league foes, the junior posted an ERA of 1.86 and held opponents to a batting average of just .191 through his 72 2/3 frames of work. Sixty-seven of his 99 strikeouts came in Southland Conference play.