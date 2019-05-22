East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The First Alert Weather Day has been canceled and the chances for more storms is nearly zero at this time. Scattered showers are possible overnight and into the morning hours, but should end before noon. Partly Cloudy afternoons are expected through the rest of the week and rain chances stay near zero through Memorial Day. Afternoon high temperatures should remain near the 90-degree mark through the weekend with lows starting off on Wednesday in the middle 60s, then into the 70s for the rest of the 7 day forecast period. Very humid days and night are expected along with very warm days. Temperature-Humidity Index values should reach the middle 90s through Monday. The unofficial start to Summer is Memorial Day, and it will feel like it up to and until then.