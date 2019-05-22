One injured in Henderson shooting, suspects at-large

On 05/20/2019 the Henderson Police Department responded to a shooting that had just occurred on the 1400 Block of West Lake Street. Upon Officers arrival a 22 year old male was found to have a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported from the scene by EMS to an area hospital where he was treated and released. According to witnesses at the scene, at least two subjects with mask and firearms approached the residence from a vehicle parked nearby. Shots were fired which resulted in the victim being struck in the chest. The suspect(s) in this case are not in custody at this time and the Henderson Police Department is requesting anyone with any information on this case to contact them. A subsequent investigation at the scene resulted in a search warrant where a quantity of Marijuana, narcotics and an undetermined amount of money was seized.