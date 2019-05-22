EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy this morning with a few sprinkles possible. A few light showers will be possible through midday, then skies will begin to clear this afternoon. Winds will be breezy today out of the south with gusts up to 15-20 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will reach near 90 degrees. Partly cloudy, warm and breezy tomorrow with temperatures once again near 90 degrees by afternoon. The warm, breezy weather will continue through the end of the work week and into the weekend. The holiday weekend looks nice. Expect partly cloudy skies. South winds could be breezy at times and temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s each afternoon. A few more clouds will begin to roll in by late Memorial Day and another chance for rain is back in the forecast for Tuesday of next week.