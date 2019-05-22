Harrison County JP suspended without pay after indictment on theft, abuse of official capacity charges

Megan Grigsby (Source: Harrison County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier | May 21, 2019 at 8:48 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 8:48 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Harrison County justice of the peace has been suspended without pay.

According to State Commission on Judicial Conduct records, Megan Nicole Grigsby, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 and associate municipal court judge in Waskom, has been suspended without pay. Her suspension type is listed as 15a, which the commission says is “issued by the Commission after a federal or state grand jury has handed up an indictment or information charging a judge with felony offense or a misdemeanor offense involving official misconduct or a crime of moral turpitude.”

On Monday, a Harrison County grand jury had indicted Grigsby on two felony counts.

The first indictment for theft, the value of $2500 or more but less than $30,000, is hinged to the second indictment of Abuse of Official Capacity, meaning the property came into her possession because of her status as a public servant, according to the indictment. Both are state jail felonies.

Grigsby was arrested Thursday, May 16, and released later that day after posting bond of $10,000.

