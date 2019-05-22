East Texas Food Bank summer program has free food for children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The East Texas Food Bank’s Summer Food Program will kick-off Tuesday, May 28th at Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd Street in Tyler, at 11:45 am.
The program provides free nutritious meals to children at over 50 sites throughout East Texas.
When the school year comes to a close, the food bank will fill the gap felt by children who lose access to free and reduced-price meals.
Meals are free to all children 18 and under at participating feeding sites.
To participate, children just need to show up. There is no need to register and no proof of age or income is required.
Meals and snacks are also available to persons with disabilities, over age 18, who participate in school programs for people who are mentally or physically disabled.
