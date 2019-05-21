East Texans dealing with more centipedes, millipedes

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Some residents across East Texas are noticing an infestation of centipedes and millipedes.
Cary Sims, the county extension agent for agriculture and natural resources for Angelina County, says that’s because some areas have had just the right conditions for the centipede and millipede populations to explode.
Millipedes and centipedes do not carry diseases that affect people, animals or plants. They are typically found in moist habitats or areas with high humidity and are most active at night.
“They’re just a nuisance more than anything,” said Ernest Rowe, a resident. “They may be out late afternoon right before dark, I don’t ever bother them. But if you get out during the morning just, just real early before the sun comes up they are everywhere.”
They are not insects, but instead land-dwelling arthropods that are distant relatives to crawfish and shrimp.
Most centipede species feed on small creatures such as insects. They occasionally bite people, producing a reaction similar to a bee sting.
“The centipedes might be able to bite us, they very rarely do but that biting mechanisms what they use to feed on other insects so they’re might be considered beneficial as they control other insects,” Sims said.
Millipedes do occasionally damage seedling plants by feeding on stems and leaves and may enter homes in large numbers during periods of migration. They do not cause damage inside the home, although they may leave a stain if they are crushed.
Millipedes are not poisonous, but many species have glands capable of producing irritating fluids that may cause allergic reactions in some individuals.
