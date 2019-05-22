Early morning fire displaces family in Marshall

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KLTV) - A family of five were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Marshall.
According to Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of East Bowie Street on Wednesday morning. In several minutes, crews were able to extinguish the flames.
Fortunately, everyone inside were able to exit the house safely. Cooper reported one of the residents had heard a loud pop before smelling and hearing the smokes and flames. The residents acted quickly, exiting the home and calling 911.
No injuries were reported.
Cooper said the family lost “pretty much everything” in the fire and Red Cross has been notified.
While the investigation is still ongoing, Cooper said the fire appears to be accidental in nature. He reported it potentially was caused by an electrical source.
