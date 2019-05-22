Brookshire Grocery Company’s Heroes Flight to take off for Washington D.C.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Brookshire Grocery Company’s 18th World War II Heroes Flight is set to depart for Washington D.C.
According to a press release, the flight will escort 24 veterans, mostly from World War II but also from the Korean War, to Washington, D.C., May 23-25 on its 18th Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Flight. BGC provides the all-expenses paid trip as a way of honoring our veterans for their service and sacrifices.
The release said in addition to visiting the WWII memorial, the group will tour the U.S. Capitol with Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).
Other points of interest will include Arlington National Cemetery, the Air and Space Museum and memorials honoring the U.S. Marines, Navy, Air Force, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr., and Vietnam and Korean War veterans.
As of this trip, BGC will have taken 485 veterans from Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas to Washington, D.C, since establishing the Heroes Flight program in 2010. Veterans on this trip are primarily from the Monroe, Louisiana, and Tyler, Texas, areas. Several BGC employees will also be on the trip to assist the veterans.
“Our company established the BGC Heroes Flight to honor World War II veterans for their bravery and sacrifices that literally saved the world 75 years ago,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We cannot say ‘thank you’ enough and are proud to take these heroes to see the memorial that was built in their honor.”
The release said a send-off event will begin at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. The group is scheduled to return on Saturday, May 25, at approximately 6:15 p.m. The community is invited to attend the send-off and welcome home events.
