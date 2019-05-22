Blues beat Sharks, march on to Stanley Cup Final

NOTES: St. Louis went 0-12 in its three previous Stanley Cup appearances. ... The team that scored first won all six games. ... Referee Wes McCauley left in the first period with a lower-body injury. He was replaced by alternate Gord Dwyer. ... St. Louis D Vince Dunn missed his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury. He took a puck to the mouth in the first period of Game 3. ... St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina attended the game after the Cardinals' matchup with Kansas City was rained out. ... The Blues have set a franchise record for postseason wins with 12.