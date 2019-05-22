Big Sandy man sentenced for attempting to run over ex-girlfriend

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Big Sandy man has received his sentence for attempting to run over his ex-girlfriend.
Clinton Ward, 41, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the 114th District Court by a Smith County Jury on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a press release from the Smith County District Attorney.
The release said on August 16, 2018, Ward stole his mother’s pickup truck and drove to Tyler to the home of a previous girlfriend, who was the victim in the case. The jury heard evidence that prior to stealing his mother’s vehicle, the defendant consumed methamphetamine and alcohol. The evidence showed that the defendant was in Tyler to pick up the victim’s 18-year-old son against the wishes of the victim.
Ward drove the stolen vehicle dangerously through the neighborhood by the TJC campus in Tyler, blowing through intersections and running red lights, before intentionally ramming the stolen truck into the victim’s oldest son’s Dodge Durango.
Surveillance footage from the campus showed that Ward then turned the stolen truck in the direction of his ex-girlfriend and attempted to run her over with the vehicle on two occasions before running into a retaining wall.
“Based on the surveillance footage retrieved by the Tyler Police Department, the defendant’s truck struck the wall within a few feet of where the victim was standing, and she was very lucky that she wasn’t hit,” said Noah Coltman, one of the assistant district attorneys prosecuting the case.
The release said Ward then exited the vehicle and picked up a large stone knocked loose by the force of the vehicle and held it over his head in a third attempt to injure the victim, but was unable to due to the quick actions of her son who tackled the defendant and held him down until police arrived.
The jury heard evidence of Ward’s assaultive behavior toward the victim in the past, as well as the defendant’s criminal history which included a felony conviction for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in 2013, and a criminal trespass conviction in 2015. The victim of the criminal trespass was the same victim as the aggravated assault. The jury returned the maximum allowable sentence of 20 years in the case
