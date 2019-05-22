Better East Texas: When school’s out, wrecks involving teenagers increase

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - School is out, or nearly out, and with that annual event comes several noteworthy changes for all of us, whether we have school-aged kids or not.
First of all, the school’s out traffic flow will start with more traffic throughout the day as opposed to the early and late school time traffic patterns. Next is that, hopefully, young people will be working summer jobs and filling some of the open positions that exist in East Texas. There are a lot of help wanted signs – so go kids, go to work. There are lifelong benefits for getting out there and getting productive.
This is also prom season, and every weekend brings the opportunity, or shall I say temptation, for our kids to throw a party. And with those factors, each year we report on kids being involved in auto accidents as a result of speeding, distracted driving and drug and alcohol impairment. As parents, we must not let our guard down and assume our kids will behave if left untended – that they will make the right decisions if left to themselves. In fact, AAA calls the weeks between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 deadliest days of the year for teen drivers, as an average of 10 people per day are killed in auto accidents involving teen drivers.
So, while the summer schedule is a special time of year, it can also be the deadliest time of year. Make the commitment to communicate with your teens, set boundaries and hold the line on safe driving practices. It will protect our teens, perhaps save lives and make for a Better East Texas.
