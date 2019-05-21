Woman injured in shooting at Tyler apartment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are looking for a man believed to have shot a woman at a Tyler apartment.
According to Tyler police spokesman Don Martin, the shooting occurred at Liberty Arms Apartments in the 2600 block of North Broadway Avenue. A woman has been taken from the scene with non-life threatening injuries, Martin said.
Martin said children were in the apartment at the time of the shooting but were not injured.
The man is believed to have been in a relationship with the woman, Martin said. He is not yet in custody but believed to be somewhere in the northern part of Tyler.
