WATCH: Make-A-Wish Foundation grants Longview elementary student’s wish

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One Longview elementary student is getting their wish granted, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
The foundation revealed that the 7-year-old’s wish had been granted with a little help from Johnston-McQueen Elementary school on Tuesday at about 9:00 a.m. The student had wished to visit the Hawaiian Disney Resort.
The student had been battling cancer for a long time and the foundation has been waiting for about 2 1/2 years for a doctor’s approval to complete the wish.
According to the foundation, during her battle with cancer, the student has had the full support from everyone at her school, including staff members and classmates.
