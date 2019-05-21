UPDATE: Boil water notice rescinded for part of the Craft-Turney water supply area

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Craft-Turney water supply has rescinded the boil water notice that was issued Monday, May 19.
According to a press release, necessary actions have restored the quality of the water system used for human consumption purposes. Lab test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
The area that was under the notice is from the intersection of FM 747 South and County Road 311, continuing in the southern direction to include; County Roads: 3111, 3113, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3114, 1816, 1814, 1804, 1804A, 1905, and 1906.
