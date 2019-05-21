Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips First Alert Day Part Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here's the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting a line of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms to continue to move through East Texas this afternoon. The biggest threats we are monitoring are gusty winds of 80+ mph and large hail. The potential for tornadic activity and flash flooding is low but not at zero so stay weather aware. This system should be out of East Texas by the late afternoon or early evening. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can stay on top of the weather in your area. Tomorrow we could see a sprinkle or two early but throughout the day the cloud cover will break up. Sunshine will gradually increase between Thursday and Friday with temperatures flirting with the low 90s. The weekend is shaping up to be a great one with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90. For Memorial Day the sunshine will continue as well as the warm temperatures.