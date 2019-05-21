Rice Elementary students build seahorse out of completely recycled material

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - With a ribbon cutting, students from Rice Elementary gave “Frederick the Seahorse” and official home today in Tyler. He took about 8 months to build out of 100 percent completely recycled materials.
“We just want to encourage everyone to and we thought it would be great to make something that would help the community recycle in a positive way and just a reminder to re-use recycle and save the oceans,” Rice Elementary Art Teacher Jamie Williams explained.
Frederick was on display at the Harvey Convention center but now his permanent home is the Tyler Recycling Center.
