East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for our day on Tuesday. A line of strong/severe storms is expected to move through East Texas during the day. Starting over the NW sections shortly after sunrise, moving into the heart of East Texas late morning/early afternoon and then into the southern sections of East Texas mid/late afternoon hours. It appears that the greatest risks will be strong/thunderstorm winds along with some pockets of large hail and an isolated tornado. We are not expecting much rainfall with these storms, but a few areas may see some brief flash flooding concerns. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern 1/2 of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms and the remainder of the area, a MARGINAL RISK. The Slight Risk area is generally north of a line from Athens to Carthage. This does include the Tyler and Longview areas and points north, but not the Jacksonville/Nacogdoches/Lufkin areas. We will continue to monitor this for you very closely as the day progresses on Tuesday. Beyond Tuesday, a few showers possible early on Wednesday before clearing out for the rest of the week and into the Memorial Day Weekend. Please remain Weather Alert tomorrow.
