Mount Pleasant police searching for missing 90-year-old woman

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX (KLTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 90-year-old woman from Mount Pleasant.
According to a Facebook post from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Hazel Brooks Justice, 90, was last seen on Monday, May 20, at around 10 p.m. at 1508 West 6th Street in Mount Pleasant.
Police said she may have walked out of the house overnight. They said she suffers from dementia. She is 5′4″ and weighs 170 pounds, and is believed to be wearing black clothing.
If you have seen her or know where she is, you are asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.