EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day today. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy this morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms has developed overnight west of Dallas-Fort Worth and will be progressing eastward through the morning hours. These storms should reach East Texas by midday and move through the region during the afternoon hours. Some of the storms in this line could become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds being the main threat. Isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. These storms should move southeast and out of the area by this evening. Some clouds will hang on overnight, but clearing skies are in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon. The rest of the week will be very warm and breezy with many places in the lower 90s. The holiday weekend looks nice and quiet, but it will be very warm and breezy at times. Expect the upper 80s and lower 90s through the Memorial Day holiday.