Man indicted after allegedly setting fire to mattress at UT Health
By Christian Terry | May 21, 2019 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 11:12 AM

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Lindale man who was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a mattress at UT Health in 2018 has been indicted.

According to Smith County judicial records, Mason Wyatt, 20, was indicted on April 18 by a Smith County grand jury.

Wyatt was arrested on Monday and his bond was set at $75,000.

The incident Wyatt was indicted on happened in August 2018 when he allegedly set a hospital bed on fire at UT Health.

