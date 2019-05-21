Man indicted after allegedly setting fire to mattress at UT Health

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Lindale man who was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a mattress at UT Health in 2018 has been indicted.
According to Smith County judicial records, Mason Wyatt, 20, was indicted on April 18 by a Smith County grand jury.
Wyatt was arrested on Monday and his bond was set at $75,000.
The incident Wyatt was indicted on happened in August 2018 when he allegedly set a hospital bed on fire at UT Health.
